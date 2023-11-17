Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CPRI. Guggenheim cut Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup cut Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Capri from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Capri from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.14.

Get Capri alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CPRI

Capri Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. Capri has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.13.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capri will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Capri by 9.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC increased its stake in Capri by 3.9% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Capri by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Capri by 26.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Capri by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.