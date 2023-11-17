Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director John Albert Brussa Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Director John Albert Brussa bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$134,000.00.
Shares of TSE:CJ opened at C$6.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.08. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
