CareCloud’s (CCLD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CCLD. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, August 4th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of CareCloud from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareCloud presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLD opened at $1.10 on Thursday. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16.

In related news, Director Anne Busquet purchased 41,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $45,102.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 184,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,353.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLD. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in CareCloud during the second quarter valued at $2,212,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $431,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

