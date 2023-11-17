Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Partners raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. William Blair began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

