Casper (CSPR) Achieves Market Cap of $382.64 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $382.64 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,163,707,972 coins and its circulating supply is 11,464,983,439 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,162,901,384 with 11,464,223,184 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03406553 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $6,847,338.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

