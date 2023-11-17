Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Price Up 10% After Strong Earnings

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) was up 10% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $39.10. Approximately 517,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,197,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Get Catalent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Greisch purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,055,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,553 shares of company stock worth $158,329 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 1,162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period.

Catalent Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.