Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

CATY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.15. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $46.78.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

