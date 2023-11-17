CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CB Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $21.75 on Thursday. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CB Financial Services by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

