CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Reduced by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in CDW by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in CDW by 2,757.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

CDW Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $215.51 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $219.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.40 and its 200-day moving average is $192.71.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

