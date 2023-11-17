Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 16,719 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,719 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ONEOK worth $17,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

