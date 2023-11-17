Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 300 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 162,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,572,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 325,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,117,000 after purchasing an additional 73,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3 %

GS opened at $336.74 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $389.44. The company has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

