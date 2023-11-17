Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 39,531 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,531 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 174.6% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 139,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 88,450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 28.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 27,988 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 17.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,901,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,175,000 after buying an additional 233,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 149.4% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

