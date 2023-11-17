Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.63% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 895.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 211,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 190,243 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 550,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.