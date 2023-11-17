Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 10,541 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $105.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.64 and its 200 day moving average is $106.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

