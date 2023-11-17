Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 342.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 62.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $204.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

