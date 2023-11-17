Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,499,629,000.

Shares of IHI opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $57.95.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

