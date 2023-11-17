Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 2,136 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $36.83.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1434 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.