Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,378 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 1.66% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $12,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 38,696 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 539.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $340,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,614,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,032,000 after buying an additional 94,119 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

