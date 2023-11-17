Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 491,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $17,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after buying an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $520,181,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 6,439,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $175,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IAU opened at $37.50 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

