Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,327,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $98.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $511.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.