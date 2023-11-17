Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $466.95 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.15 and its 200 day moving average is $407.16. The company has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.