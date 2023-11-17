Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $13,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

PECO opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $36.46.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

