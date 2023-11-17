Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 4,842 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of FS KKR Capital worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $2,256,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 58,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,819.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $76,323. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

