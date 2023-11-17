Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 389,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $117.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.