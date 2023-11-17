Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after purchasing an additional 406,136,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,111,439,000 after buying an additional 633,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,130,000 after acquiring an additional 194,602 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

TMO opened at $472.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,910. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

