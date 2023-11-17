Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.50 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.