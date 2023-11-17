Cetera Advisors LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

