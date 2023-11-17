Cetera Advisors LLC Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,054 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,558,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,480,000 after buying an additional 2,624,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $73.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

