Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 10,812 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

