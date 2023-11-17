Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 77,802 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 231.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,411 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,802 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $454,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after buying an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $117,323,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,926,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

