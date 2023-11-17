Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 2,973 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $48.27 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $72.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

