Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 8,093 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,093 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 9.8 %

CSCO stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

