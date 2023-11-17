Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 86,826 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,826 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 97,651.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,814,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,188,000 after purchasing an additional 458,345,187 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,490,000 after buying an additional 3,204,286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after buying an additional 7,181,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,852,000 after acquiring an additional 664,608 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,325,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICLN opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

