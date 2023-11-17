Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 5,027 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.55. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

