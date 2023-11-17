Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 6,436 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

