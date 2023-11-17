Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $110.97 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

