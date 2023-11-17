Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 121,824 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,824 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $32.15.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.