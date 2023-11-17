Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 670 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 789,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,090,000 after buying an additional 532,330 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 31,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $850,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $303.95 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.07. The company has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,822 shares of company stock worth $9,759,729 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

