Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFRA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IFRA opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

