Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.58 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,029,697,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $36.32.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

