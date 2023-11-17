Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in McKesson were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $450.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $446.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $473.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.09.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

