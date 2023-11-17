Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

