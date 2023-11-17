Cetera Investment Advisers Has $7.16 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,053 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $51.33.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

