Cetera Investment Advisers Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 187,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,104,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWG stock opened at $160.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.12 and a 52 week high of $185.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.38.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

