Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,505 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Aflac were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,556 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,385. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.