Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 411 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in S&P Global by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 95.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $403.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.39 and a 200 day moving average of $381.27.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.18.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

