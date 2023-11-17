Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 60,670 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,670 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 689.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 127,902 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 21.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 82.4% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.15 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0576 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

