CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 263,388 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.34% of CF Industries worth $45,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 401.4% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 186.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average of $76.08. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

