Chain Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Chain token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chain has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Chain has a total market cap of $22.45 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,149,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,053,663,471 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

