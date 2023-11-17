ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Mkm

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 36.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, September 8th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Price Performance

CHPT stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The firm had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,678,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares in the company, valued at $143,678,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,337,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $7,677,933.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,539.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,316,970 shares of company stock valued at $24,767,903. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.